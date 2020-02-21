Home Nation

Namaste Trump: Reception committee headed by Ahmedabad mayor to welcome US President

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani told reporters that 'Swagat Samiti' has been give the task for Trump's welcome and preparations regarding the visit.

Published: 21st February 2020

Police personnel deployed at the Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium as part of security preparedness for the U.S. President Donald Trump's Feb. 24 visit in Ahmedabad Friday Feb. 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A reception committee headed by Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel has been formed to look after various aspects of US President Donald Trump's visit here on February 24, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday.

Rupani told reporters that 'Swagat Samiti' has been give the task for Trump's welcome and preparations regarding the visit.

"Today, a Swagat Samiti (committee) under the chairmanship of city mayor has been formed. It also has two members of Parliament, some Padma awardees and also prominent citizens. The committee has been given the task for Trump's welcome and preparations regarding it (visit)," Rupani said when asked if he was aware about such a Samiti.

On Thursday, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told media persons that the Donald Trump Nagarik Abhivadan Samiti is the organiser of the event.

After the MEA statement,Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain who all are in this Samiti.

"Dear P.M, Intriguing news from @MEAIndia ! Pl state- 1. Who is the President of Donald Trump Abhinandan Samiti? 2. When was the invitation extended to U.S President & accepted? 3. Why is President Trump then saying you have promised him a grand event with 7 million people?" Surjewala had tweeted.

"Why is Gujarat Govt then spending Rs 120 Crore for a 3-hour event organized by an unknown Pvt entity? India values its visiting dignitaries but pl note- Diplomacy is serious govt business & not a series of photo-ops & event management tactics," he added.

Meanwhile, the mayor's office said Bijal Patel is the chairperson of the Abhivadan Samiti mentioned by the MEA.

"Honorable Mayor Bijal Patel is the Chairperson of Donald Trump Nagrik Abhivadan Samiti," the mayor's office tweeted.

