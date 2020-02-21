Home Nation

No more retail liquor outlets needed in Goa: Trade body tells government

The budget 2020-21, presented in the assembly on February 6, proposed a hike in the excise duty on various liquor brands, including local brew 'Feni'.

Published: 21st February 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor, no alcohol

For representational purposes

By PTI

PANAJI: Liquor traders in Goa on Friday asked the state government to stop issuing any more licences for retail sale of alcohol as the industry has reached "saturation point".

All Goa Liquor Traders Association president Dattaprasad Naik also said if the proposed hike in excise duty on alcohol mooted in the recent state budget is not withdrawn, the entire industry would collapse.

The budget 2020-21, presented in the assembly on February 6, proposed a hike in the excise duty on various liquor brands, including local brew 'Feni'.

Talking to PTI, Naik said 2,000 retail liquor outlets already exist for a population of 15 lakh which is sufficient to meet the requirements in Goa.

"There is no space for more outlets in the state. The state government should stop giving fresh licences for the next three years, he said, adding the industry has reached "saturation point".

Naik said besides the 2,000 retail outlets, there are 8,000-10,000 bars which sell liquor across the state, a popular tourist destination.

He claimed the liquor trade industry is slowly slipping out of the hands of Goans due to "faulty" policies of the state government.

Pointing out that former chief minister Manohar Parrikar had amended the State Excise Act to make it mandatory for fresh applicants to have 25-year domicile certificate, Naik said this rule should also be implemented during annual renewal of licences.

When licences are taken up for renewal annually, the rule of 25 years of domicile in Goa should be made compulsory so as to stop increasing take over of the industry by non- Goans, he said.

Naik admitted that several local traders have illegally leased out their premises to non-Goans.

This was the trade which was exclusively with Goans, but slowly it is slipping out of their hands.

Now, 75 per cent of the people in this trade are Goans, he commented.

Naik said the taxation proposed in the recent state budget will result in collapse of the industry.

If you see the statistics, only 20 per cent of the liquor sold in Goa is consumed locally, while the rest 80 per cent is carried back home by tourists, he said.

Naik met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier this week and sought a roll-back of the proposed hike in excise duty on liquor.

Sawant has assured a rethink on the proposed hike in liquor tax, he said.

Naik said slabs for low-priced alcohol, proposed in the budget, should be revised, while there should be status quo on high-end liquor.

The association has also demanded that Goan brew Feni should be completely exempted from excise duty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa liqour traders in Goa Goa liquor traders
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp