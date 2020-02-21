Noida Police launches Whatsapp number, invites suggestions from public to improve its services

By PTI

NOIDA: The Noida Police has launched a dedicated WhatsApp number, inviting suggestions from citizens for improving its services, officials said.

The number -- 8800845816 -- should be used only for text messages and not phone calls, the police requested the public as it rolled out the service on Thursday.

"People can use this helpline to inform the police about locations and spots where patrolling needs to be improved and make other suggestions like traffic issues also," the police said in a statement, hoping the feedback would help improve services.

However, for emergency situations, the people should continue using the 112 number only, the police said.

A team of officials has been constituted that would monitor WhatsApp messages and SMSes sent on this number and further action would be taken based on that, according to officials.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on January 13 approved the commissionerate police system for Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) along with Lucknow, the first two cities in the state to have such a system which gives more autonomy to the police and magisterial powers.

Eventually the strength of the force also increased and currently the Noida Police has over 3,850 personnel and multiple IPS officers led by Commissioner Alok Singh, the officials said.