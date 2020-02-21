Home Nation

One held in connection with UP student's murder

Police sources said that investigation has revealed that the accused is the son of a former MLA from BSP and SP.

Published: 21st February 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Police on Friday arrested a suspect in conection with the murder of Prashant Singh, an engineering student at Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) University in Uttar Pradesh's capital.

"Prashant was stabbed to death at the Alaknanda apartment in Lucknow's Gomtinagar on Thursday. Police have arrested Aman Bahadur in the case. He is being interrogated," informed Lucknow Police commissioner's office.

Police sources said that investigation has revealed that the accused is the son of a former MLA from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

"The facts are being verified," police sources added.

Singh was murdered on Thursday at the Alaknanda apartment complex of Gomtinagar extension. As per reports, he had a dispute with his junior students.

On Wednesday night, during a birthday party of Singh's friend at a restaurant in Barabanki, he had an altercation with his junior students.

Prashant arrived here on Thursday afternoon to meet his relative at Alaknanda apartment. When he reached te apartment, a group of 12 to 14 men attacked him. The assailants stabbed Prashant in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP student murder UP engineering student murder
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp