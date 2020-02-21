Home Nation

Shaheen Bagh mediators survey blocked roads

For the last few weeks, the protesters are claiming that their sit-in is not causing inconvenience to commuters.

Published: 21st February 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors advocates Sanjay Hedge and Sadhana Ramachandran at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court-appointed interlocutor Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran took a tour of arterial roads — blocked by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police — on the request of Shaheen Bagh protesters. On Day 2 of the talks, Hegde and Ramachandran discussed the opening of Kalindi Kunj road with the protesters, who informed them that the route was blocked by the police and requested them to check on their own.

For the last few weeks, the protesters are claiming that their sit-in is not causing inconvenience to commuters. All roads close to the protest site are open, but the focus is in on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, they claim.In their address, the interlocutors requested anti-CAA protesters to interact outside the media’s glare. Demands would be heard but demonstrations should not cause inconvenience to others, they said. 

“If we come up with a solution, then this protest will become an example,” Hedge said. He assured them that voices from Shaheen Bagh even if vacated would be heard as long as the apex court is present and is respected by the protesters. “You have this fear that if you vacate from here, no one will listen to you. Till we are here, till SC is here, no one can stop your voice. Many of us, lawyers will present your word with great emphasis before the apex court. ...We are here to talk and listen to each one of you,” Hegde said, before getting down from the stage to speak with the people.  

“SC has extended its hand...We do not want Shaheen Bagh to be disappear, it must stay,” Ramachandran said, and added that if they are not able to arrive at any solution after this effort, it will be up to government to decide further. Many of the protesters turned emotional as they spoke to the interlocutors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaheen Bagh Kalindi Kunj road
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp