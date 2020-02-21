Shaheen Bagh mediators survey blocked roads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court-appointed interlocutor Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran took a tour of arterial roads — blocked by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police — on the request of Shaheen Bagh protesters. On Day 2 of the talks, Hegde and Ramachandran discussed the opening of Kalindi Kunj road with the protesters, who informed them that the route was blocked by the police and requested them to check on their own.

For the last few weeks, the protesters are claiming that their sit-in is not causing inconvenience to commuters. All roads close to the protest site are open, but the focus is in on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, they claim.In their address, the interlocutors requested anti-CAA protesters to interact outside the media’s glare. Demands would be heard but demonstrations should not cause inconvenience to others, they said.

“If we come up with a solution, then this protest will become an example,” Hedge said. He assured them that voices from Shaheen Bagh even if vacated would be heard as long as the apex court is present and is respected by the protesters. “You have this fear that if you vacate from here, no one will listen to you. Till we are here, till SC is here, no one can stop your voice. Many of us, lawyers will present your word with great emphasis before the apex court. ...We are here to talk and listen to each one of you,” Hegde said, before getting down from the stage to speak with the people.

“SC has extended its hand...We do not want Shaheen Bagh to be disappear, it must stay,” Ramachandran said, and added that if they are not able to arrive at any solution after this effort, it will be up to government to decide further. Many of the protesters turned emotional as they spoke to the interlocutors.