True friendship: A flightless pigeon and puppy who can't walk

Published: 21st February 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A heartwarming photo of a pigeon that can't fly is best buds with a puppy that can't walk has gone viral on social media and has left netizens in awe.

The adorable photo was shared on Facebook by Mia Foundation, a non-profit organisation with the caption, "I see a new friendship blooming...Herman and Lundy."

The foundation is a non-profit organisation that rescues and rehabilitates animals with birth defects and deformities.

As the post went viral, the foundation shared a heartfelt post on Facebook and thanks people for their support.

The post read, "Wow! I never imagined the pictures of Lundy and Herman would touch so many people! Almost 5 million people in a little over 24 hours!! Their little story is being shared all over the world!

"Welcome to the thousands of new followers. We hope you enjoy our page and our special animals. And, thank you also for the donations coming in. We really do need them as we have a few surgeries coming up soon!"

A user wrote, "How cute is this.God takes care of the weak and crippled.love it."

Another wrote, "This video of this little puppy and this pigeon is got to be the cutest I've ever seen. Animals can be something else. People out the watch them and admire what they do, they might learn something."

"Wow that's beautiful even animals show us how to love when you not perfect" a post read.

A user remarked, "That's Beautiful! Love pups and pidgins!"

