Home Nation

Vajpayee, Advani were unhappy over filing of match-fixing case: Ex-Delhi Police Commissioner Ajay Raj Sharma

Ex-Delhi Police Commissioner Ajay Raj Sharma highlighted how the confession of Cronje before journalist was a big relief to him.

Published: 21st February 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee with then Home Minister LK Advani

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee with then Home Minister LK Advani (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Home Minister LK Advani were unhappy over registration of cricket match-fixing case in 2000 against then South African team captain Hansie Cronje and others but it was Cronje's confession that pacified them, former Delhi Police Commissioner Ajay Raj Sharma has revealed.

In his book "Biting the Bullet - Memories of a Police Officer" released on Thursday, Sharma highlighted how the confession of Cronje before journalist was a big relief to him. He said that when the registration of FIR was done, "the Home Minister at the time was out of Delhi and so was the Prime Minister".

"When the Prime Minister returned, the High Commissioner of South Africa showed her great resentment and protested that a case had been registered against the Captain and some of the other members of South African team, who were celebrities and had a great fan following in South Africa," he writes.

He then said that it was disturbing for the Prime Minister who, in turn, spoke to the Home Minister and expressed his displeasure about the decision of the Delhi Police to register a case.

Sharma said he and the then Lt Governor were summoned. "The Home Minister summoned the Lieutenant Governor and me to his office the next day. On the way, something fortuitous happened. A South African journalist called me to ask about my reaction to the confession made by Hansie Cronje hardly an hour ago!"

He said that the journalist told him that Cronje has confessed that he and some of his teammates had cheated and indulged in the match-fixing for monetary gains.

Sharma then narrates about what happened at Home Minister's office. "When the Home Minister asked me why a criminal case was registered against members of the South African team, I requested him to allow me to switch on the television in his office. As soon I switched on the TV, the Home Minister witnessed the Hansie Cronje kneeling before a priest and making confession."

A "relieved" Sharma explained that he thereafter was not asked anything.

But he said that had the biggest challenge to interrogate the accused in the case, but could not do so due to which the entire probe was stuck.

The probe into cricket match fixing came to standstill after efforts to interrogate alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla, Cronje and others remained unsuccessful, Sharma said.

"Efforts made via the Foreign Ministry and through the Interpol were not successful. Without being able to interrogate the key players, the Delhi Police investigation could not progress further. A non-bailable warrant issued against Sanjeev Chawla by the court was sent to the UK for execution through Interpol which also issued a red corner notice against him," Sharma said.

He explains that no reply of letter rogatory sent to the UK and South Africa was received during his remaining tenure as Commissioner of Police.

The case was registered in April 2000 and it was only last week in February 2020, Delhi police managed to extradite key accused Chawla from the UK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee LK Advani Cricket match fixing case Cricket match fixing 2000 Ajay Raj Sharma
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp