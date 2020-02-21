Home Nation

WATCH | Elephant climbs narrow stairs, Twitterati amazed

The video shows a fully-grown elephant climbing a couple of narrow stairs to reach an elevated road.

Published: 21st February 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant

For representational purposes (Photo | ESP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A video of an elephant climbing narrow stairs has gone viral on the social media.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan with the caption: "This #elephant using a staircase. What other option he has. The last look will tell you many things!!"

In a follow-up tweet, he further said: "You see how good he has used that narrow stairs to climb the elevation. Elephants use resources in the best manner. They learn fast, like how to deal with power fencing, blockades, such infra etc. Just to survive."

The video shows a fully-grown elephant climbing a couple of narrow stairs to reach an elevated road. After he reaches the top, he takes a moment and looks back.

The video has garnered over 2.4K likes and has been viewed over 33.2K times.

Social media users were amazed by the elephant's viral video and his intelligence.

A user wrote: "Good to see that even these animals are so disciplined. Pity the humankind."

Another wrote: "Lastly it turned back and saw - ohh i did it!!... That's cute."

A post read: "Elephant be like - Look you have destroyed our earlier home, now you have destroyed humanity too."

"They are so aware and try to keep out of our way but we will encroach upon their lives and kill them for Ivory. It's an unbalanced equation," a user remarked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elephant climbing stairs
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp