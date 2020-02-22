Home Nation

Geological Survey of India now looking for uranium in UP's Sonbhadra

The survey is being conducted in the Kudri hill region with the help of aeromagnetic system through helicopter.

Uranium

For representational purposes

By IANS

SONBHADRA: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is conducting a survey in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra to look for uranium, on a day when they dismissed reports that 3500 tonnes of gold had been found in the district.

The survey is being conducted in the Kudri hill region with the help of aeromagnetic system through helicopter, officials said on Saturday. They said the survey is also being done in the neighbouring states.

"Tonnes of uranium are expected to be found in the Kudri hill region. The GSI team has dug the hill at three locations for uranium samples," an official involved in the survey said.

"Efforts are on to measure the exact depth of uranium reserves. A team of officials of the Department of Atomic Energy is engaged in the task," the official said.

"The GSI team has been working here for a long time. It can't be said now how much uranium can be found... things would be clear only after completion of the survey," senior Mining Officer K.K. Rai said.

Prof. Dhruvsen of the department of Geology in Lucknow University said: "Uranium is found in the hills of Sonbhadra. But, it is also important to know its composition. If uranium is found in a large quantity, it will make the country very strong."

