Home Nation

Assam's Hailakandi, Golaghat certified as ODF plus

The ODF plus programme has four verticals - biodegradable waste management, plastic waste management, greywater management and faecal sludge management.

Published: 22nd February 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

BBMP, public toilet

For representational purposes

By PTI

HAILAKANDI: Hailakandi and Golaghat towns of Assam have been certified as Open Defecation Free plus (ODF+) by the Swachh Bharat Mission, officials said.

ODF plus is an extension of the ODF programme under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Its objective is to sustain the ODF programme and to take up solid and liquid waste management.

The ODF plus programme has four verticals - biodegradable waste management, plastic waste management, greywater management and faecal sludge management.

According to a recent survey 1,301 towns and cities all over India including Hailakandi and Golaghat in Assam have been certified as ODF plus towns, officials said.

Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli congratulated the officials and employees of the Hailakandi Municipal Board for their efforts in making Hailakandi town ODF plus.

"Hailakandi town becoming ODF plus has been made possible due to the teamwork and coordination among the officials of the district administration and Hailakandi Municipal Board," Jalli said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ODF ODF plus Hailakandi Golaghat Open defecation free
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp