Assam's Hailakandi, Golaghat certified as ODF plus

By PTI

HAILAKANDI: Hailakandi and Golaghat towns of Assam have been certified as Open Defecation Free plus (ODF+) by the Swachh Bharat Mission, officials said.

ODF plus is an extension of the ODF programme under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Its objective is to sustain the ODF programme and to take up solid and liquid waste management.

The ODF plus programme has four verticals - biodegradable waste management, plastic waste management, greywater management and faecal sludge management.

According to a recent survey 1,301 towns and cities all over India including Hailakandi and Golaghat in Assam have been certified as ODF plus towns, officials said.

Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli congratulated the officials and employees of the Hailakandi Municipal Board for their efforts in making Hailakandi town ODF plus.

"Hailakandi town becoming ODF plus has been made possible due to the teamwork and coordination among the officials of the district administration and Hailakandi Municipal Board," Jalli said.