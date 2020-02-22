Babulal Marandi all set to bag bigger role in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Recently re-inducted former chief minister and JVM-P chief Babulal Marandi is all set to be elected as legislator party leader in Assembly as the BJP has called legislature party meeting on February 24. BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed national general secretary P Murlidhar Raoas central observer.

Party insiders say that Rao is likely to Ranchi by February 22 during which the formalities for electing Marandi as legislative party leader will be completed.

The Budget session of Jharkhand Assembly is scheduled to start from February 28, before which, the BJP is planning to decide over it to counter the newly elected government effectively in the Assembly.