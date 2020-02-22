BJP chief JP Nadda meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over Assembly poll issues

By Express News Service

PATNA: BJP national president JP Nadda met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday after attending the meeting of the party's core committee and inaugurating the newly built offices of party in 11 districts.

According to party sources, Nadda discussed the poll strategies of NDA to be followed in the upcoming election later this year with Nitish Kumar.

He said earlier that the NDA will get a complete majority to continue taking the state to the higher level of development.

Sources said that NDA will have no obstacle in seat-sharing ahead as all allies of NDA are united and collectively agreed to each other on electoral issues.