Dynasticism in most parties, BJP just the opposite: JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda asked party workers to ensure the return of the NDA to power in the next Assembly elections.

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Attacking the growing dynasticism in political parties, BJP President J.P. Nadda said here on Saturday that the BJP is the only outfit where the party is the family while for all others family is the party.

After inaugurating 11 new state BJP offices in Bihar through video conferencing, Nadda asked party workers to ensure the return of the NDA to power in the next Assembly elections.

He said all these new BJP offices are equipped with modern facilities.

He said most of the political parties belong to 'families' who propagate dynastic politics, while the BJP is the only party which does not do this. Here the party is the family and not the other way around.

Exhorting the party workers in Bihar to spread the message that the BJP is all for development, Nadda said, "BJP is unstoppable. May be for some time, some parties may gain prominence but it is the BJP's ideology which will emerge victorious ultimately."

A large number of party workers gathered at the Patna airport to welcome Nadda who arrived in the state for the first time after becoming the party president.

