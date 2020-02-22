'Fadnavis' fate as 'ex-CM' for limited time: RSS top gun Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remarks spark speculation

By IANS

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi has said that the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis as 'ex-chief minister of Maharashtra' is for a limited period only.

"It is not his fate to be the Leader of Opposition or an ex-chief minister for very long. Both these are of short durations, political ups and downs are part of a democracy," Joshi said.

His telling comments came while addressing a function in the city on Friday - where the BJP's Leader of Opposition Fadnavis and other dignitaries were present - and were greeted with applause by the gathering.

The RSS leader said that despite all its flaws, democracy still remains the best form of governance for the country, but lamented that despite the Constitution giving 'rights', people continue to be indifferent to their 'duties'.

"There are governments in a democracy which come and go. The government is vested with huge power which is created by the society. The world over, democratic form of governance has the least of flaws and it continues to be the most ideal system," Joshi said.

In order to achieve success for the democracy, the common masses need to be awakened as the real strength of democracy is vested in them.

While the Constitution has given us rights, but it is not very clear what the duties of the people are, and there is a need to rekindle this responsibility towards duty.

Joshi's comments on Fadnavis have gone viral on social media as they seem to suggest a political upheaval vis-a-vis the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Incidentally, ever since the MVA led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assumed office on November 28 last year, the BJP has been predicting that very soon it will romp back to power in the state.