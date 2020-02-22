FIR registered against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for his controversial '15 crore Muslims' remark

By ANI

KARNATAKA: An FIR was registered by Kalaburagi police against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for his '15 crore Muslims can be heavy on 100 crore' remark made at an anti-CAA rally in Kalaburagi on February 16.

Pathan was booked under section 117, 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have to move together. We have to take Azadi (freedom), things that we don't get by asking, we have to take it by force, remember it. (We may be) 15 crore, but are heavy on 100 (crore), remember it," Pathan can be heard purportedly saying in a video of his speech that has gone viral.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held protests in Aurangabad against Pathan, seeking stern action against him. The BJP protested in Gulmandi area and burnt an effigy of Pathan.

"Waris Pathan has hurt the feelings of 100 crore people. He has tried to divide the people of the country. The state government should take action against him and send him out of Mumbai," BJP MLA Atul Save said.

The MNS took out a symbolic funeral procession of Pathan and raised slogans against the AIMIM. "The language of Waris Pathan was disgusting. He should be banned from giving public speeches in the state and also be arrested," MNS leader Prakash Mahajan said.

(With inputs from PTI)