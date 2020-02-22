Home Nation

Former Assam student leader Pramod Bodo joins United People’s Party Liberal

Given his massive popularity among people, particularly Bodo youth, the UPPL appointed him as its working president immediately after he had joined the party late Friday evening.

Published: 22nd February 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Assam student leader Pramod Bodo. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As expected, former Assam student leader Pramod Bodo has joined the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

The 44-year-old had resigned as the president of All Bodo Students’ Union just days after the signing of historic third Bodo peace accord where he was among the signatories along with leaders of four factions of erstwhile insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

His joining the UPPL, a party headed by former Rajya Sabha member UG Brahma, ahead of April elections to the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), is likely to give a new dimension to Bodo politics.

Given his massive popularity among people, particularly Bodo youth, the UPPL appointed him as its working president immediately after he had joined the party late Friday evening.

The UPPL has always been there in the BTC poll scene but it could never throw up a challenge to former rebel leader-turned-politician Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) which has been in power in the BTC ever since its creation in 2003 in the aftermath of the Centre’s signing of second Bodo peace accord with erstwhile insurgent group Bodo Liberation Tigers.

This election, however, the BPF is likely to face a contest from the UPPL. Among reasons are anti-incumbency and Pramod’s joining the party. The four NDFB factions are also likely to participate in the polls but they have kept their cards close their chests. If they lend their support to the UPPL, it will only compound the BPF’s problems.

The BJP, which heads Assam’s three-party ruling coalition and is an ally of the BPF, is weighing its options. It has already indicated that it will go either with the BPF or the new party. Speculations were rife recently that the NDFB factions and Pramod will float a party. It appears distant now.

Pramod said the UPPL would decide on its election-centric alignment at the two-day convention of the party which got under way on Friday.

“Our aim is to ensure the implementation of all clauses of the third Bodo peace accord. We firmly believe that their implementation will establish permanent peace and stability in Bodo areas and bring in development in all spheres of life,” he said.

For over ten years, Pramod had led a democratic movement to secure a separate Bodoland state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pramod Bodo Assam United People’s Party Liberal
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp