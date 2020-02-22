Identity of India must be kept intact when you exercise right to speech: Ravi Shankar Prasad

By Online Desk

Terrorists and corrupt people have "no right to privacy", Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said.

He was speaking at the International Judicial Conference 2020, 'Judiciary and the Changing World' at the Supreme Court premises.

The minister further said that the pressure of populism on the judiciary, through social media is a "dangerous trend. "Some people start campaigning in social media about what kind of judgment courts should deliver, and criticize the judges if the judgment they expect is not given. The pressure of populism on the judiciary, especially through social media, is a dangerous trend," he said.

"In a democracy we welcome dissent. We welcome populism. But populism can impinge on constitutional rights," he added.

The Union Minister also spoke on the exercise of the fundamental right to speech and expression and said, "Speak your mind. Ask questions. But the identity of India must be kept intact."

"Speak your mind, be critical, ask questions. But it should be in a manner that the idea of India remains strong and resilient," he added.

He also spoke about the global challenges and stated, "How do we seek resolution? It remains an important question. I am clear that the only answer is to fall back on the conventional regulatory mechanism of being governed by the rule of law."

(With ANI inputs)