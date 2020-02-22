Home Nation

It's not government's duty to teach religion: Assam’s Education Minister on closure of Sanskrit tols

Last week, he had announced that the government would shut down the government-aided madrassas and Sanskrit tols saying that 'it is not the duty of the government to teach religion.

Published: 22nd February 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his mother’s opposition to the state government’s move to shut down Sanskrit “tols” (Sanskrit-teaching schools) cannot deter it from executing the plan.

“The government has its own way of functioning and it is not run in accordance with what the parents may think. The government’s decisions are always based on necessities and logic,” Sarma told journalists.

“Eighty per cent of Sanskrit tols have become meaningless. They have turned into mere factories to clear Class X board exam. Many tols could not even send students for the Class X exam this year as there are no candidates. We cannot misuse government funds,” the Minister said.

Last week, he had announced that the government would shut down the government-aided madrassas and Sanskrit tols saying that “it is not the duty of the government to teach religion”. He had asserted that these centres would be converted into conventional high schools.

The government’s move drew criticism from some quarters. The critics included Sarma’s mother Mrinalini Devi, who was recently elected as the vice-president of Assam Sahitya Sabha, which is the state’s highest literary body.

Devi, who will take charge in April, had insisted that the government continue to work for the promotion of Sanskrit as “Sanskrit is the root of the Assamese”.

“As a school student, I had also studied Sanskrit. I love the language. Even if the tols are converted into high schools, Sanskrit can still be taught there,” she had argued.

Opposition Congress and some other organisations were also critical of the government’s decision.

Assam has 614 government-run madrassas. Of the over 900 Sanskrit tols, only 97 are government-aided. The government-aided madrassas and Sanskrit tols are likely to be closed down from April when the next academic session begins.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Assam Education Minister Sanskrit tols closure of sanskrit tols
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp