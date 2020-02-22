Home Nation

J&K police book man for propagating fake news against security forces

Police said a youth from Saida Kadal area identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Kawa was arrested by Kupwara police from his home.

Published: 22nd February 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir police

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After registering the first FIR against social media users under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for ‘glorifying militants and propagating secessionism’, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a man in Srinagar for allegedly posting fake photos accusing security forces of vandalism in border district of Kupwara last year.

ALSO READ | Social media access in Valley: Telcos race to block VPNs

Police said a youth from Saida Kadal area identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Kawa was arrested by Kupwara police from his home. The official said Kawa, who has now been booked under Section 505 of IPC, had been evading arrest after an FIR was registered against him for his fake Facebook post.

“Kawa had uploaded a fake Facebook post three months last year accusing security forces of vandalizing and damaging property worth lakhs of rupees in Panzgam area of border district of Kupwara,” he said. 

The cyber police official said about a dozen persons, whom police suspect had posted objectionable material on social media networks were called for questioning. The government after restoring 2G mobile internet in Kashmir on January 25 has banned all social networking sites. However, users are bypassing the government firewall through VPNs and posting posts, pictures and videos on the social networking platforms.

Police said two persons, who were working at separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani’s residence, were picked up by Budgam police for questioning. Sources said duo was picked up after three videos of ailing 90-year-old Geelani went viral immediately after his health condition deteriorated. He said the duo was also questioned by Cyber police officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UAPA social media Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir police
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp