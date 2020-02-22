J&K police book man for propagating fake news against security forces

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After registering the first FIR against social media users under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for ‘glorifying militants and propagating secessionism’, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a man in Srinagar for allegedly posting fake photos accusing security forces of vandalism in border district of Kupwara last year.

Police said a youth from Saida Kadal area identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Kawa was arrested by Kupwara police from his home. The official said Kawa, who has now been booked under Section 505 of IPC, had been evading arrest after an FIR was registered against him for his fake Facebook post.

“Kawa had uploaded a fake Facebook post three months last year accusing security forces of vandalizing and damaging property worth lakhs of rupees in Panzgam area of border district of Kupwara,” he said.

The cyber police official said about a dozen persons, whom police suspect had posted objectionable material on social media networks were called for questioning. The government after restoring 2G mobile internet in Kashmir on January 25 has banned all social networking sites. However, users are bypassing the government firewall through VPNs and posting posts, pictures and videos on the social networking platforms.

Police said two persons, who were working at separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani’s residence, were picked up by Budgam police for questioning. Sources said duo was picked up after three videos of ailing 90-year-old Geelani went viral immediately after his health condition deteriorated. He said the duo was also questioned by Cyber police officials.