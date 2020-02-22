Home Nation

Kailash Kher hopes President Trump joins him to dance on stage at 'Namaste Trump' event

Singer Kailash Kher disclosed why the upcoming performance in 'Namaste Trump' event is special to him,

Published: 22nd February 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Kailash Kher - Express photo by Suresh Nampoothiri.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Indian singer Kailash Kher, who is all set to perform at 'Namaste Trump' event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad Sardar Patel Stadium on February 24, said that he hope that President Donald Trump joins him on the stage.

"The performance to start with the song 'Jai-Jai-Kara, Swami saath dena humara' and end with 'Bam Bam Lahiri', if I have my way I would make him(Trump) also dance on this song," Kailash Kher said revealed what type of impact he will make during his performance at 'Namaste Trump' event.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump to discuss CAA, NRC issues with PM Modi during India visit: Senior US admin official

He disclosed why the upcoming performance is special to him, the singer said, "Ever since we sang for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reception at Sap Center, in California, there were about thirty-thousand people, after watching the entire stadium chant I told god, India is so big, and you the one taking care of it, so, why not built even a bigger stadium in India where the voice of people will buzz the entire stadium."

"And look now I'm performing at the Motera Stadium where around 1.10 lakh people will sing along 'Jai-Jai Kara, Jai-Jai Kara Swami Dena Saath Hamara' with me," he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Namaste Trump Kailash Kher Donald Trump Trump in India
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp