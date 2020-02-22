Kailash Kher hopes President Trump joins him to dance on stage at 'Namaste Trump' event

By ANI

MUMBAI: Indian singer Kailash Kher, who is all set to perform at 'Namaste Trump' event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad Sardar Patel Stadium on February 24, said that he hope that President Donald Trump joins him on the stage.

"The performance to start with the song 'Jai-Jai-Kara, Swami saath dena humara' and end with 'Bam Bam Lahiri', if I have my way I would make him(Trump) also dance on this song," Kailash Kher said revealed what type of impact he will make during his performance at 'Namaste Trump' event.



He disclosed why the upcoming performance is special to him, the singer said, "Ever since we sang for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reception at Sap Center, in California, there were about thirty-thousand people, after watching the entire stadium chant I told god, India is so big, and you the one taking care of it, so, why not built even a bigger stadium in India where the voice of people will buzz the entire stadium."

"And look now I'm performing at the Motera Stadium where around 1.10 lakh people will sing along 'Jai-Jai Kara, Jai-Jai Kara Swami Dena Saath Hamara' with me," he added.