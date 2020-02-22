Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh govt junks circular setting targets for sterilisation

Published: 22nd February 2020

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday scrapped a controversial circular that set sterilisation targets for male multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) and warned of salary loss for not meeting goals.

The circular, issued by the state unit of the National Health Mission (NHM), directed each male MPHW to get at least get one man sterilised in this fiscal, which ends on March 31, or their salaries would be withheld and they would be forced into compulsory retirement.

As the order created a furore, Health Minister Tulsi Silawat announced its immediate withdrawal. “I have just now nullified the NHMs order with immediate effect. The language in it was not proper,” Silawat said.
“Things should be done after proper reasoning,” he said. The circular, had said that MPHWs should mobilise at least 5 to 10 willing beneficiaries when camps are held in districts.  

