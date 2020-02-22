Maharashtra Governor says no to changing mode of electing sarpanches

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In the latest instance of the continuing slugfest between Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and the ruling alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, the former on Friday refused to give his nod to a proposed ordinance, cancelling the practice of electing the Sarpanch directly. The practice was introduced by the BJP government.

Koshiyari turned down the proposal mooted by the state’s rural development department, seeking withdrawal of the practice of electing panchayat chiefs from among the people. Refusing to give his nod to the ordinance, the governor asked the government to get it cleared by the Assembly. Speaking on the development, NCP chief Jayant Patil said, “It’s not correct to say that he has turned down our proposal. He has simply sent it back with some suggestions. We’ll try to incorporate his suggestions during the Assembly session.”

He claimed the development work has suffered in panchayats where his party does not have a majority.

Earlier, Koshiyari refused to nominate two members, recommended by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a partner in the ruling alliance, to the Legislative Council. Two NCP members were elected to the Assembly last year and their posts have been vacant since. “Now this is the second major decision turned down by the governor. Governor who was earlier a RSS pracharak is functioning as the BJP’s agent. He should follow the rule book, not the BJP leadership’s orders,” said a Congress leader requested anonymity.

