Raipur to replicate Delhi's 'Mohalla Clinic' model

The Mayor, after his recent visit to Delhi, had asked the zonal officials of RMC to identify places in every ward for Mohalla clinic.

Published: 22nd February 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

A mohalla clinic in Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Following Delhi government's footsteps, Chhattisgrah will now replicate ‘Mohalla Clinic’ with the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC), which will be launched in different wards of the state capital.

According to the officials, the facilities will begin in March.

"As of now, 165 diseases have been listed to be treated free of cost. To begin with it would be initially launched at Maulana Abdul Rauf ward near Gandhi Maidan in Raipur. The ward happens to be a seat of the Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar,” a senior officer of the RMC told New Indian Express.

The Mohalla Clinics will be launched in all the 70 wards of the RMC in future. The Mayor, after his recent visit to Delhi, had asked the zonal officials of RMC to identify places in every ward for Mohalla clinic.

“The area of around 3000 sq ft would be required for it. The model will be implemented under the Mukhyamantri Swasthya Yojana. The facility for the patients would be similar to that of super speciality hospital,” the officer claimed and further added the Corporation would soon be working on the logistic and financial requirements of the scheme.

