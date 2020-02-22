Home Nation

'SP will return to power with 351 seats in 2022 ,' says Akhilesh Yadav

'This time, we will go alone. Adjustments could be there if need be but no alliance,' he said.

Published: 22nd February 2020 04:39 PM

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ruling out the possibility of entering into an alliance with any of the political players in Uttar Pradesh, former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that he would return to power in the state with a thumping majority in 2022 Assembly elections.

While interacting with a gathering at a conclave here on Saturday, the SP chief said his party would win 351 seats in 2022 to romp home and form a majority government yet again in Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to his party’s election symbol 'bicycle', the SP chief claimed that it would speed up to cover new distances. “Samajwadi Party’s cycle will speed up. We will win 351 seats and form the government with the cycle taking all sections of people along,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

He ruled out an electoral truck with any of the political players for 2022 polls. “This time, we will go alone. Adjustments could be there if need be but no alliance,” he said.

In last Assembly election in 2017, Akhilesh had cobbled up an alliance with the Indian National Congress but it failed to impress people and while SP lost the power with the number of its seats dwindling to 47 from 229, Congress was decimated to just seven seats in an assembly of 403.

Later in 2019, Akhilesh stitched up a history alliance with decades-long rival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to stop the saffron juggernaut in Uttar Pradesh but met the same fate.

The SP-BSP-RLD  mahagathbandhan fell apart just after the poll results. ABSP chief Mayawati walked away breaking the alliance and shifting the blame of poor performance on none other than the Samajwadi Party leadership.

While being in alliance, SP could manage to retin just five seats in Lok Sabha and ended up losing even the family bastions in Kannauj, Ferozabad and Baduan.

However, BSP opened its account and won 10 seats. Akhilesh Yadav also reiterated his party’s position on the contentious citizenship amendment act, saying it was against the divisive CAA, National Population
Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“The members of the Samajwadi Party will not fill NPR forms. We want to talk about work only,” he said.

