Home Nation

Trump visit: Arrive at Ahmedabad airport 3 hours ahead of departure time, says advisory

A senior official said the US president's Air Force One flight will land at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around noon on February 24.

Published: 22nd February 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

US Donald Trump speaks to reporters. (File |AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In view of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on February 24, authorities at the international airport here issued an advisory asking those catching flights on that day to arrive three hours ahead of scheduled departure, and informed them that flight timings for the day would be maintained.

A senior official said the US president's Air Force One flight will land at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around noon on February 24, and he will depart from the state in a few hours time after attending the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium.

"The schedule of flights on February 24 will be maintained," Airport Director Manoj Gangal said.

In a statement, the airport authority asked passengers travelling on that day to keep three hours in hand before scheduled departure of their flights, and carry hard copies of their flight details to allow police to facilitate their travel towards the airport.

It said food stalls at the airport have been directed to maintain extra stock of snacks etc.

Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, and a high-level delegation, will land at the airport around noon, where he is likely to be welcomed by Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trump visit india Trump Visit Namaste Trump
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp