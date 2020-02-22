Home Nation

Two Shiv Sena workers held for thrashing 'molester' in Mumbai

Published: 22nd February 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two Shiv Sena workers were arrested for allegedly beating a 38-year-old man, accused of molesting women near Matunga railway station here, police said on Saturday.

They were arrested by Antop Hill Police Station on Friday.

"Sena workers, identified as Nitin Nandgaonkar and Darshanbir Singh Surjeet Singh Kochhar, were arrested and later released on bail," the official said.

Raziwur Rehman Habibur Rehman Khan had lodged a complaint against them.

As per the complaint, Nandgaonkar and Singh obtained Khan's phone number and asked him to come to the party's Antop Hill branch for some work.

When he went there, the duo thrashed him.

According to police, Khan had been caught on CCTV camera stalking and molesting a young woman near Matunga railway station.

He had been arrested earlier this month in a theft case and later released on bail.

When Khan went to Nandgaonkar's office, the latter thrashed him and also put up a video of the act on his Facebook account, police said.

In the video, Nandgaonkar can be seen slapping Khan and purportedly saying that in future if anyone molested women, he would thrash the person irrespective of his religion and caste.

Nandgaonkar and Kochhar have been booked under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and the IT Act, police added.

