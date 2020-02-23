Chhattisgarh Assembly session likely to be stormy on anti-CAA resolution

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The budget session Chhattisgarh Assembly to start from Monday is expected to be stormy as the opposition parties have geared-up launch an attack on the ruling Congress government on issues of paddy, liquor prohibition, law & order situation, elephant menace among others.

Besides the session seems all set to adopt a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which would be opposed by the BJP.

The Bhupesh Baghel cabinet passed a resolution on January 30 against CAA after holding a deliberation on it and later urged the Centre to withdraw it.

The Assembly session beginning from February 24 will continue till April 1 with 22 sittings.

The chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also hold finance portfolio, will present the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 during the session.