Chhattisgarh organises 'Krishi Maha-Kumbh' to cater to future farming practices

Thousands of farmers attending the occasion were updated with modern agriculture information and technological tools that raise new hopes on how to manage their farms and sustainable farm produce.

Published: 23rd February 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Also known as the National Agriculture Festival, this mela boasted of going beyond the traditional dominant practices of farmers by encouraging the agrarian community to experiment with non-conventional farm activities.

Also known as the National Agriculture Festival, this mela boasted of going beyond the traditional dominant practices of farmers by encouraging the agrarian community to experiment with non-conventional farm activities.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A three-day mega agricultural festival organised in Raipur called 'Krishi Maha-Kumbh' was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday.

Also known as the National Agriculture Festival, this mela boasted of going beyond the traditional dominant practices of farmers by encouraging the agrarian community to experiment with non-conventional farm activities, adopt modern technologies and secure quality organic produce.

It also provided carry several notable attractions for the farmers and other visitors to understand how the integrated farming system can go along with the changed perception towards modern efficient agricultural practices.

Thousands of farmers attending the occasion were updated with modern agriculture information and technological tools that raise new hopes on how to manage their farms and sustainable farm produce.

The pneumatic precision (mechanised) planter with side drawbar for sowing vegetable crops cited to be suitable to Indian conditions and agronomic practices drew in much curiosity even as the farmers became deft in vegetable grafting procedure to improve crop production.

“With various set of solutions for agriculture, the farmers are apprised on how they can effectively improve productivity with various alternative options now available to them and minimise their loss,” said Maninder Kaur Dwivedi, principal secretary (Agriculture).

The visitors gained an understanding on how developed techniques on grafting are leading to increased production, resistance disease and tolerance.

On the spot grafting and budding techniques were also put on display.

The equipment exhibited are those closely connected with the rural economy and include solar cold storage, solar dryer, egg incubators and water purification plant.

Different capacities with their utilities were engaged with live demonstration. The government's flagship programme — 'Garuva-Narva-Ghuruva-Badi’ aimed to revitalise the structure of rural economy, was another appeal of the event.

The grand fest has several stands on exhibition-cum-sale for various products on agriculture, horticulture and allied activities.

One could find glimpses of nano-fertiliser, milk processing techniques, finished value-added food products besides the much alluring huge potential of agri-tech startups.

TAGS
Chattisgarh Krishi Maha-kumbh National Agriculture Festival
