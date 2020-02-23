Home Nation

CPI leader A Raja calls for protest against Trump’s India tour

Raja also asked the Centre why it was sending citizens protesting against the NPR, CAA, and NRC behind bars.

Published: 23rd February 2020 07:52 AM

CPI national general secretary A Raja and other leaders at the party’s state-level conference in Mancherial on Saturday

CPI national general secretary A Raja and other leaders at the party's state-level conference in Mancherial on Saturday.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: CPI national general secretary A Raja called for a nationwide protest against US president Donald Trump’s India tour. He was speaking at the party’s State-level conference at a private function hall in Mancherial town on Saturday. 

"We don’t want American dictators in our nation. We oppose Trump’s visit to the country," he said. Speaking about BJP-led government at the Centre, he said, "The country’s economy has weakened ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. Unemployment has seen a drastic increase during his tenure."

Raja also asked the Centre why it was sending citizens protesting against the NPR, CAA, and NRC behind bars. He welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to pass a resolution against the CAA recently. "PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are moving forward with their Hindutva agenda. We should come together to protect the democratic values of our country," he said. CPI State general secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and other leaders were present in the event.

