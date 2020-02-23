Dalit family's birthday procession attacked in Madhya Pradesh, prime accused arrested

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Dalit grooms being forced to step down from horses by upper caste men or their marriage processions being attacked by powerful men isn't new in Madhya Pradesh.

But now, for Dalits, carrying processions to celebrate birthdays of family members too isn't safe as a parade of one Laxman Ahirwar's family was allegedly attacked by a group of men armed with swords and rods in Sagar district on Saturday late night.

No one was hurt in the attack carried out by a group led by one Sachin Ghosi, who is apparently linked to illicit liquor mafia.

A video taken from the rear side of the birthday parade, which shows the family being attacked, has gone viral online.

While confirming the incident, Sagar district police superintendent Amit Sanghi said the prime accused and aides have been booked for criminal assault under IPC sections and also under provisions of SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.

"The prime accused Sachin Ghosi was arrested on Sunday," Sanghi told Express.

Caste divisions in Bundelkhand region are much more prevalent than other parts of Madhya Pradesh.

A few weeks back, a Dalit youth Dhan Prasad was allegedly burnt alive by a group of men from minority community in Sagar district. Five to six men were arrested in the matter.