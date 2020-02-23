Home Nation

Dr Kafeel Khan's maternal uncle shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

According to police, it appears to be a case of murder due to monetary and property dispute and they are searching for both the accused.

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The maternal uncle of Kafeel Khan, the doctor who was recently arrested for allegedly making inflammatory statements during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was shot dead in front of his house at Bankatichak in Rajghat area of UP’s Gorakhpur, police said on Sunday. Nusratullah Warsi aka Dada (55), a property dealer, was shot dead on Saturday night at around 10.45 pm. An FIR against two people was filed on a written complaint by his family members.

Police said it appeared to be a case of murder due to monetary and property dispute and they are searching for both the accused. Khan, who was placed on suspension in the wake of baby deaths at Gorakhpur BRD Medical College, was arrested last month on the charge of giving a provocative speech during a protest against the CAA and the proposed National Register for Citizens (NRC) at Aligarh Muslim University. He was later charged under the National Security Act.

Warsi was on the way back from his lawyer Siraj Tariq’s residence when a man shot him in his head, killing him on the spot. “On the complaint of family members, a case of murder against Imammuddin and Anil Sonkar was filed. We have initiated a probe and are searching for the accused. Our personnel are questioning women at their homes,” Circle Officer VP Singh said.

