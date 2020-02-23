Home Nation

From Namaste Trump to Taj Mahal visit, here's a look at US Prez's jam-packed schedule

The US President will begin the nearly 36-hour-long trip with a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad at around 12:15 pm on Monday, 24th February.

Published: 23rd February 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump listens as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces him during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: United States President Donald Trump will arrive on his maiden two-day visit to India on Monday, becoming the seventh American President to visit the country. He has a jam-packed schedule for around 36 hours which he will spend in India.

Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the US President will begin the nearly 36-hour-long trip with a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad at around 12:15 pm on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday.

This will be followed by Trump's participation at the 'Namaste Trump' event at around 1:05 pm, where he will address a mammoth crowd of more than 100,000 people at the Motera Stadium in the city.

The event will be based on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year.

From Ahmedabad, the US President and the First Lady will make a brief stop at Agra where they will visit the Taj Mahal at around 5:15 pm, before departing for the national capital later in the day for the main leg of the 36-hour long trip.

On the morning of February 25, the US President will first receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 10 am as per the protocol. From there, he will go to the Rajghat to pay homage at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

This will be followed by both, restricted, and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon.

The talks would be followed by the exchange of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

Earlier this week, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had informed that New Delhi and Washington are eyeing around five MoUs in the areas of intellectual property, trade facilitation, and homeland security, among others.

"We are also looking at a joint statement which will basically capture the essence of the partnership between the two countries. I will not go into the details of the MoUs, I will see if I can, maybe, give you some topics on which MoUs are expected, we are looking at MoUs in the areas of intellectual property, for example, in the area of trade facilitation, in the area of homeland security. These are works in progress and we will have a much clearer picture closer to the date," Kumar had said.

Trump will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital at 7:30 pm before leaving for the United States by his special flight on the night of February 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Namaste Trump event Donald Trump India visit
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp