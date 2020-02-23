Home Nation

Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the city

Published: 23rd February 2020 01:54 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in Ahmedabad to review the final preparations for the visit of US President Donald Trump to the city on February 24. Trump is scheduled to take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address a gathering at the Motera Stadium here.

The US President is also scheduled to visit the Sabarmati Ashram. Three special chairs have been placed in the Ashram on the riverside for PM Modi, Donald Trump and his wife Melania. On Sunday, security officials from the state and central agencies as well as US secret service reached the Ashram to oversee the security details.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania will depart for their high profile visit to India from the Joint Base in Maryland today evening. The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours.

