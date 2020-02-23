Home Nation

India looks forward to welcoming US President, says Modi ahead of Trump's visit

The US President will reach Gujarat's Ahmedabad by noon on Monday and is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 100,000 people.

Published: 23rd February 2020 02:25 PM

PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump

PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump.

The US president is on a visit to India from February 24 to 25.

"India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad," Modi wrote on Twitter.

WATCH| Ahead of India visit, Trump tweets morphed 'Baahubali' video

The prime minister was responding to tweet by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, which said that "entire Gujarat speaks in one voice --#NamasteTrump".

