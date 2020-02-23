Home Nation

Legal age for smoking tobacco would be 21 years soon, COTPA amendment coming: Health Ministry

The health ministry is planning to increase the penalty for smoking at restricted areas which is currently upto Rs 200.

Published: 23rd February 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

No Smoking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has planned to increase the legal age for smoking tobacco from the present 18 year to 21 years. The Ministry has proposed that only those who have attained the legal age of 21 years be allowed to smoke. Presently, people over 18 years of age can legally smoke tobacco in the country.

This is being done under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) as stringent action to contain tobacco use in the country.

For this, the health ministry held a slew of meetings with senior officials for making suitable amendments. "A legal sub-group was formed to make amendments for tobacco control. We have submitted our recommendations to the ministry," a health ministry official said.

"Apart from increasing the legal age of tobacco use by 21 years and above, we have also recommended raising the fine amount for those violating the rules. Teenagers are more vulnerable in this age group and can form a habit easily due to peer pressures. Increasing the legal age would help restrict the number of young teenagers who get involved in smoking habits. Even parents cannot send their children aged below 21 to shops for buying these products," he said, adding that the health ministry is planning to increase the penalty for smoking at restricted areas which is currently upto Rs 200.

"In order to stop the illicit trade of cigarettes and tobacco products, we will build a tracking system. There would be a barcode on packets which will be scanned by the enforcement bodies to check whether the product has reached the market through proper legal channels and taxes have been paid or not," said the official.

"It's a good step if the legal age of smoking is being enhanced from 18 to 21yr and bringing some amendments in COTPA. Enforcement is required and needs to be strengthened on the implementation level. Global Youth Tobacco Survey India 2009 states that 14.6% of students of 8,9 & 10 class were using tobaccos ( Boys 19% & girls 8.3%). The findings of current GYTS are expected soon," Dr. S K Arora, Additional Director (Health) at Delhi government told ANI.

"The need of the hour is also to have a chapter on tobacco control in the school curriculum so that the whole community (teachers, students and parents) get educated right from the beginning. I have been writing to NCERT for the last five years to create a chapter on this from class 6th to 12th in CBSE & State boards but it has not yielded any results," he said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act COTPA Union Health Ministry
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp