Maharashtra coalition government will last its full term: Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will last its full term.

Speaking at the "Vision Maharashtra" event organised by Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Pawar praised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, for his leadership.

"I have no doubt that the state government will complete its full tenure of five years," the NCP chief said.

Pawar's party is a part of the Sena-led government, along with the Congress.

"Uddhav Thackeray is the kind of person who takes everyone forward with him," he said.

When asked to rate the performance of Thackeray as CM, Pawar said the former has not yet faced an exam, but he is walking on the right path.

"He gives his colleagues chance to do good work," Pawar added.

When asked about the differences in views among the three ruling constituents, Pawar said, "This is a coalition government. Once a coalition is formed, and it has decided to come together. (It is assumed that) One has agreed to certain terms, then there is no bitterness and discontent in the equation. There are not many hurdles in running the government".

"The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress know that they have to play a key role in making the MVA successful," the NCP chief said.

He refuted the speculation that the remote control of the government is in his hands.

"I have a very clear approach toward this alliance. I will not give my opinions until I am asked. If any decision is affecting the state negatively, then I discuss it at the party level, not in the government. We have a coordination committee now with two representatives from each party to solve contentious issues. I do not interfere in the government," he said.

Pawar, however, said if there are some questions related to the Centre and Maharashtra then the ruling parties sit together and deliberate on them.

His comments came on the backdrop of Thackeray's statement that he had no problems with the National Population Register (NPR) and that nobody should be afraid over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Sena's stand appeared at variance with that of the NCP and the Congress.

Pawar said the MVA has a decentralised decision-making process.

"If any important decision is to be taken when it comes to the Sena that it is done in Maharashtra. When it comes to the Congress one has to go to Delhi. If a decision- making process is localised, it is more effective," Pawar said when asked about the difference in the work culture between the Sena and the Congress.

He said the Congress has now adopted a stand that the alliance has to work.

"We all have agreed to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP). So, the Congress has resolved to follow the CMP-based decisions and make the alliance work," Pawar said.

When asked about MNS chief Raj Thackeray's attempts to grow closer to the BJP, Pawar said, "Maharashtra needs an aggressive opposition right now.

It remains to be seen who will take that role, whether it is the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or the BJP.

"The MNS has a strong appeal in Maharashtra. People are keen to hear Raj Thackeray's opinion on various issues. However, why this appeal does not translate to votes needs to be studied," he said.