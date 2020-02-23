Home Nation

Posters against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra' seen in Patna

The posters read that the RJD is targeting the most backward class for the vote bank politics by this rally.

Published: 23rd February 2020 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 01:21 PM

A poster against the 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' in Patna

A poster against the 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' in Patna. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

PATNA: As Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav is set to begin his "Berozgaari Hatao Yatra", from today evening, a couple of banners were surfaced against his rally on a roadside in Patna.

The poster reads that the RJD is targeting the most backward class for the vote bank politics by this rally. "Hi-tech bus taiyaar hua, atipichada shikar hua," read the poster in Hindi. The posters also have a caricature showing Lalu Yadav on the driver's seat and Tejashwi Yadav on the front side of the bus.

Tejashwi Yadav said that Bihar has become the 'center of unemployment' in the country. "Our Bihar, the same Bihar which was once the focal point of education, is in bad shape today. Bihar has also become the center point of unemployment in the country. Bihar's unemployment rate has reached 11.47 per cent," said the RJD leader in an open letter.

Taking on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi asked a series of questions over the state of unemployment in Bihar: "How many jobs has the Nitish government created in 15 years? How many crore youth of Bihar are unemployed? How many crore unemployed have registered for employment in the employment office? The government should answer all this."

The assembly polls in the 243 seats Bihar assembly is likely to take place in October this year. In the last election in 2015, the BJP won 53 seats, ruling JDU which was then a part of Mahagathbandhan won 71, and RJD won 80, Congress only bagged 27, while Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha managed to won only 1 and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party won two seats.

TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Berozgaari Hatao Yatra RJD Bihar politics
