Prey puppy comes out unhurt after spending hours stuck in a well with leopard in Maharashtra

By ANI

NANDURBAR (MAHARASHTRA): In what can be termed a second chance at life for the canine, a puppy and a leopard were rescued by the local forest depart from a well in Varche Tembhe village after spending seven hours inside.

The two animals fell inside the enclosed space after the feline chased the puppy for a hunt and despite a long duration of seven hours, the canine came out unhurt. Locals in the nearby area informed the forest department after which a four-hour-long operation was undertaken to rescue the animals.

Uniformed personnel were seen lowering down a cage into the well using ropes. Later, the big cat was secured in the metal enclosure and taken away to safety.

In a video of the two animals inside the well, the leopard is seen resting against a wall, seemingly recuperating from the impact of the fall. The dark brown puppy, on the other hand, is seen lying at a short distance from the other animal, wagging its tail.