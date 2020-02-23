Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP govt of waiving of Rs 8 lakh crore loan of influential people

"When the farmers of our country are burdened with debt, under what policy did the BJP waive off the debts of its rich friends," senior Congress leader said on Twitter.

Published: 23rd February 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday took to Twitter and accused the BJP government of waiving off loans of "Modi Ji's capitalist friends".

"The BJP government has waived off Rs 8 lakh crore loan of Modi Ji's capitalist friends. Why is the government, which used to claim that they will reveal the names of people who have hoarded black money, hiding the names of these people? By what process were their loans waived off?" read the tweet (roughly translated from Hindi) posted by Priyanka Gandhi.

The senior Congress leader also posted a link to a news report along with the tweet.

"When the farmers of our country are burdened with debt, under what policy did the BJP waive off the debts of its rich friends? The government cannot avoid these questions," she said in another tweet.

Congress party had on Saturday alleged that the BJP led Central government has waived off loans of influential persons to the tune of almost Rs 8 lakh crores.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi BJP government loan waiver
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp