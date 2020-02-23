See what's happening under your watch: Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP on zero arrests in JNU violence

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Hours after the BJP criticised the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation over the law and order situation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hit back at the party saying that those targeting his government should first see what is happening under their watch. He asked why no “terrorist” (assailant) involved in the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month has been arrested so far by the BJP-ruled Centre.

Thackeray was talking to reporters on the eve of the Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature. Earlier in the day, the state BJP criticised his government over the recent incidents of crime against women in the state.When asked about the BJP’s allegations, Thackeray said, “Every crime against women is condemnable and not a single such incident should occur again.” “While targeting us, the BJP should also see what is happening in the states ruled by it. Especially in the centrally-ruled New Delhi, where terrorists stormed the JNU and beat the students,” he said.

“I am going to call those assailants as terrorists. Despite so many days, not a single assailant has been arrested so far,” he said. “Those targeting us on unjustified grounds should first see what is happening under their watch and then comment about us,” Thackeray added. Thirty-four people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.

Stand on CAA after consulting NCP, Cong

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said his stand on the CAA-NRC-NPR is well thought of and decided after holding consultations with the NCP and the Congress — the other constituents of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi as part of a scheduled visit on Friday, Thackeray said that no one needs to fear about the CAA and that the NPR is not going to throw anyone out of the country. Earlier, Thackeray had said that his government will not allow the proposed National Register of Citizens to be implemented as it would “impact people of all religions”.