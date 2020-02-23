Home Nation

Taking back my words as a true Indian: Warris Pathan apologizes for his hate remarks

The AIMIM leader said that he was being portrayed as being anti-Indian and anti-Hindu for the past couple of days.

Published: 23rd February 2020 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan reads his statement at a press conference in Mumbai Saturday Feb. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Facing flak over his controversial remarks at a rally, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan on Saturday took back his words and said he had not targeted any community but had spoken against members of some organisations.

"If any of my words have hurt someone, I take them back as I am a true Indian," Pathan said at a press conference here.

ALSO READ | Remember what happened in Gujarat: BJP MLC to AIMIM leader Waris Pathan

"I want to say that my earlier statement was basically against people who are members of organisations like RSS, BJP, Bajrang Dal, etc. These 100 are those people who want to divide this beautiful nation," he added.

On February 20, while addressing an anti-CAA rally, at Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Pathan had said, "time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores."

"They tell us that we have kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together," he had said.

