We will felicitate Uddhav Thackeray for his stance on CAA, Bhima Koregaon case: Fadnavis

Published: 23rd February 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 07:44 PM

Shiv Sena Party President Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the Opposition will felicitate Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray for his stance on various national issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and transferring of the Bhima Koregaon case to NIA.

A day before the Budget session of the state assembly, Fadnavis in a press conference said, "We will felicitate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his stance on the national issues like CAA and NPR. He has supported these two laws".

"Wrong information is being spread about CAA to mislead the people ...it is appreciative that Maharashtra Chief Minister has supported CAA and NPR," he added.

Fadnavis backed CM Thackeray for transferring the Bhima Koregaon case to NIA.

"We welcome the transfer of Bhima Koregaon violence case to NIA, I am sure that despite the Home Minister and NCPs objection, the chief minister has transferred the case to NIA after seeing the documents related to this case," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis added that this "case is not just restricted to Maharashtra but linked with other states also".

On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person lost his life while several others were injured in the incident. Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. 

