10,000 pilgrims to get night stay facility in Kedar Valley

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government is arranging night stay for 10,000 pilgrims in Kedar Valley. The district administration of Rudraprayag district is giving finishing touches by putting up tent colonies on the footway to the shrine. The work will be completed before April 29, 2020. Mangesh Ghildiyal, district magistrate of Rudraprayag said, “The work is going at fast pace to raise tent colonies with amenities such as water, toilets and medical facilities in case of medical emergency and we are hopeful to erect over 500 tents at seated locations in and around Kedar puri town before the portals open on April 29.”

Officials said that in 14-km trek from Gauri kund to Kedarnath temple, more than 200 tents are being erected to house the pilgrims. Apart from this, over 1000 pilgrims can stay around the shrine in building complexes and tents available. Another tent colony of 200 tents is coming up near helipad which will be able to house over 2500 pilgrims at a time, said district administration officials. Arrangements are also on the way to develop same tent colonies in Chhani camp and Lincholi for pilgrims.

Work has already started to remove snow around the shrine to prepare the town for upcoming yatra season. In 2019, over 38 lakh pilgrims, highest ever turnout, visited the Char Dham which is expected to increase in upcoming years. Also, total 84 pilgrims died due to various reasons such as heart and other health issues. Total 55 pilgrims died during their journey to Kedarnath followed by 17 at Yamunotri and 6 each in Badrinath and Gangotri shrines. Many VIPs including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi , President Ramnath Kovind, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat and businessmen like Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani have visited Kedarnath.