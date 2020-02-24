Bank manager behind bars for assaulting MBA student, abusing girls at MP hostel

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Violence and abusive conduct with young college girls inside a private hostel premises in the name of moral policing has landed a middle-aged private bank manager behind the bars in Indore. Amarjeet Singh, a 45-year-old private bank manager, was arrested in Bhawarkuan area of Indore on Sunday morning for allegedly assaulting a young MBA student and behaving abusively with other girls inside the private girls’ hostel in Bholaram Ustad Marg area of Indore.

The alleged incident happened in the residential locality on Friday evening and was finally reported to Bhawarkuan police on Saturday. According to Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla, the incident happened on Friday evening when the bank manager’s 67-year-old mother objected to the inmates of the adjoining girls’ hostel talking with their male friends outside the hostel. The bank manager’s house is located next to the private hostel. “The girl came with her uncle and reported the matter, after which the case was registered,” Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said.

