CAA spells bedlam at Jaffrabad again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tension gripped northeast Delhi following clashes between two groups protesting against and in favour A the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act near Jaffrabad on Sunday evening.The demonstrators pelted stones at each other forcing the police to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The entry and exit gates of Maujpur-Babarpur Metro station were closed as the clashes erupted. ates of the Jaffrabad station were also closed earlier in the day as anti-CAA protests continued on Sunday. Hundreds of demonstrators, mostly women, blocked a road near the Metro station the previous evening.

Roads leading to protest sites and other adjoining localities such as Maujpur, Seelampur, Bhajanpura and Chandbagh also remained blocked. A large group dominated by sloganeering women, carrying the Tricolour and seeking rollback of the CAA, staged a sit-in on Saturday night near Jaffrabad Metro station. The road, where the protest was held, connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.Later in the evening, Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (eastern “We are speaking to local leaders so that peace could be restored,” he told reporters.Earlier, BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering near the Maujpur traffic signal in support of the CAA, following which a second group assembled. It resulted in the clash. In December, anti-CAA protests had turned violent in Seelampur and Jaffrabad area forcing police to resort to firing.