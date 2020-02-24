Home Nation

Chhattisgarh government marriage scheme rejects live-in, interfaith couples

The Chhattisgarh Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Vivah Yojana, intended for helping poor families, will solemnise the marriage of over 550 couples at a mass function in Raipur on February 25. 

Published: 24th February 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Couples in live-in relationships will not be allowed to tie the knot under the Chhattisgarh government's flagship marriage assistance scheme, sources have said.

However, at least four applications submitted by live-in couples have been rejected after scrutiny by officials of the women and child development department. The department also denied permission for an inter-faith marriage and asked the couple to first get a consent letter from their respective parents.

“This is a mass welfare programme of the government. We would not like to invite any needless controversy. After careful examination of each application, the decision was taken to discard those who claimed to be in a 'live-in relationship' or 'Hindu-Muslim couple,” said Ashok Pandey, Raipur district project officer of the department.

Another reason for rejecting the applications of ‘live-in relationships' and ‘Hindu-Muslim’ cases was that the couples were marrying without taking approval from their parents.

“The government doesn't wish to be involved in any criticism or dispute. So a firm decision was taken to reject such cases at the first instance unless their parents give the consent in writing,” the officer added.

Some of the cases were rejected after the applicants were found to be underage. 

The state government, under the marriage assistance scheme, offers Rs 25,000 to girls coming from economically challenged backgrounds.
 

