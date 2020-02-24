Demand for Kadaknath chicken on IIFA platter

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Will the highly nutritious black chicken variety Kadaknath form part of the culinary menu for film stars and celebrities at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards slated to be held in Bhopal and Indore next month? The Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh has written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Tourism Minister Surendra Singh Baghel, requesting them to include the highly nutritious black chicken Kadaknath variety of Jhabua district in the culinary menu for the IIFA Awards in Bhopal (March 21) and Indore (March 27 to March 29).

“In his recent blog, the CM Kamal Nath had written that the IIFA Awards is devoted to Madhya Pradesh’s tribal community and culture. So there is a tremendous scope for serving the low fat-cholesterol content, but high protein and iron rich Kadaknath chicken variety in the culinary platter of the IIFA Awards,” wrote Dr IS Tomar, who heads the Kadaknath Research and Production initiative of the Krishni Vigyan Kendra (KVK-Jhabua) in the letter and tweet. “Not only Kadaknath of Jhabua district, but a culinary delight Dal Paniya, too, can be included in the IIFA Awards food and snacks menu,” he said. He maintained that making Kadaknath chicken meat and Dal Paniya part of IIFA Awards food menu will go a long way in the global branding and acceptance of the twin delights.