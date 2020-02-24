Home Nation

Dhindsa’s show of strength at rally, accuses Badals of being hand in glove with Punjab CM

The Dhindsas were expelled by the Akali Dal for alleged anti-party activities on February 3. On Sunday, they held a massive “Save Punjab, Save Panth” rally on their home turf in Sangrur.

Published: 24th February 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. (Photo| ANI Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Rebel Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Sunday accused the Badal family of being “hand in glove” with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying their business interests “remained unaffected” despite the Congress being in power in the state. Dhindsa appeared to to be responding to the allegations by Akali Dal leaders that he and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa were being used as “pawns” by the CM and Congress to ‘weaken’ the SAD.

The Dhindsas were expelled by the Akali Dal for alleged anti-party activities on February 3. On Sunday, they held a massive “Save Punjab, Save Panth” rally on their home turf in Sangrur. The rally was attended by’ SAD (Taksali) leaders Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Sewa Singh Sekhwan, SAD (1920) leader Ravi Inder Singh, former MP Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh, former president of Delhi GPC Manjit Singh GK and former Akal Takht Jathedar Ranjit Singh. Dhindsa and other leaders lashed out the Badal family, accusing them of “damaging” Akali Dal. “Everybody knows Captain Amarinder Singh and Badal family are hand-in glove. Everything is going on as it is,” Dhindsa said.

