Home Nation

Elevated expressway connecting Dehradun to Delhi gets nod from Centre

The state government officials said that the work on the project will start soon once the paperwork and other requisite formalities are done.

Published: 24th February 2020 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

National highway

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Central government has given in-principle approval to the construction of an elevated expressway between Dehradun and New Delhi which will reduce the distance between the two cities by 180 kilometers.

SS Sandhu, chairman of National Highway Authority of India, conveyed the progress of the project yo the state government on Monday.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand said, "I am thankful to the chairman of NHAI and the central government. The construction of the highway will be a catalyst for boosting economy, tourism and other areas of the hill state."   

At present, the distance between Dehradun and Delhi is around 250 kms.   

The state government officials said that the work on the project will start soon once the paperwork and other requisite formalities are done.

The road will be passing through the route adjacent to newly constructed tunnel near Mohand on the outskirts of Dehradun and through forest areas that come under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh government, the NHAI officials have requested the state government to initiate process for seedy forest and environment clearances. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dehradun Delhi Dehradun Delhi highway NHAI
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp