Elevated expressway connecting Dehradun to Delhi gets nod from Centre

DEHRADUN: Central government has given in-principle approval to the construction of an elevated expressway between Dehradun and New Delhi which will reduce the distance between the two cities by 180 kilometers.

SS Sandhu, chairman of National Highway Authority of India, conveyed the progress of the project yo the state government on Monday.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand said, "I am thankful to the chairman of NHAI and the central government. The construction of the highway will be a catalyst for boosting economy, tourism and other areas of the hill state."

At present, the distance between Dehradun and Delhi is around 250 kms.

The state government officials said that the work on the project will start soon once the paperwork and other requisite formalities are done.

The road will be passing through the route adjacent to newly constructed tunnel near Mohand on the outskirts of Dehradun and through forest areas that come under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh government, the NHAI officials have requested the state government to initiate process for seedy forest and environment clearances.