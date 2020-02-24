Home Nation

Government busy with Trump's visit when Delhi is burning, Kashmiris deprived of rights: Iltija

Iltija has been tweeting from her mother's Twitter handle after the PDP president was taken into custody on August 5 last year following the abrogation of Article 370.

Published: 24th February 2020

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Monday said the government was busy with the visit of US President Donald Trump to India, while Delhi was "burning" and 8 million Kashmiris deprived of their fundamental rights.

She said the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi is remembered only during visits by foreign dignitaries to Sabarmati Ashram.

"'Hi Tea' & Namastey Trump while Delhi burns & 8 million Kashmiris remain deprived of fundamental rights. Gandhi ji's legacy remembered only at perfunctory visits to Sabarmati ashram by foreign dignitaries. His values long forgotten," Iltija tweeted.

US President Donald Trump landed at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Monday for his first visit to India to a grand welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands of people who lined the streets and packed into the Motera stadium there to say "Namaste Trump".

The first stop in the Trump visit was the Sabarmati Ashram, home to Mahatma Gandhi between 1917 and 1930 during India's freedom struggle.

From Ahmedabad, the Trumps will travel to Agra and then on to New Delhi on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes over the amended citizenship law broke out in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

Violence between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was also reported in the Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of the national capital.

This is the second day of clashes in the city where Trump will arrive on Monday evening.

